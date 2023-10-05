Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt Lock Horns In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film

Thalapathy Vijay is generating immense excitement among fans as he gears up for the release of his upcoming film, Leo. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the actioner marks their second collaboration after the 2021 blockbuster, Master.

Following the commercial success of Vikram in 2022, which grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide, Leo has become one of the most highly anticipated action films of the year. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped the trailer.

3 things you need to know

The film has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film.

It will also feature Arjun Sarja, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, who will mark his Tamil debut.

Thalapathy Vijay in salt and pepper look

The trailer featured Vijay sporting a salt-and-pepper look and seems to be intently preparing for a battle. In the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo portrays a common man leading a peaceful life with his family. However, an incident shatters this life and tests his willpower, much like the transformation seen in the 2005 David Cronenberg film A History of Violence, starring Viggo Mortensen.

It unfolds the story of a 'mild-mannered' cafe owner who becomes a local hero after committing a violent act. Nevertheless, the consequences of his actions begin to catch up with him, revealing the haunting specters of his past life. Adding to the intrigue, the trailer introduces Sanjay Dutt as a formidable antagonist and showcases a gripping clash between the hero and the villain.

32,500 tickets sold for Leo in UK

In an exciting revelation, the UK distributor for Leo, Ahimsa Entertainment, shared that the film has already achieved remarkable success in the UK. They took to social media to share the news, stating that Leo has become the most successful Kollywood (Tamil film industry) film in the country.

Ahimsa Entertainment further revealed that Leo had broken records in the UK even before its release. They enthusiastically shared that the film's advance ticket sales have shattered the Day 1 record for all Tamil films in the UK, setting an impressive benchmark. With still 19 days to go before its release, the film's achievements have already captured the attention of audience.

Leo to make box office history?

Having achieved remarkable success in the UK, the next goal for Leo is to become the highest-opening Indian film of all time in the region. As of now, the film has made an impressive £250,520 at the UK box office. Notably, this performance surpasses several acclaimed Tamil films, including Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Thalapathy Vijay's own film, Beast, also finds a place in this list of successful Tamil films in the UK.