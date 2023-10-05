Leo: Trisha, Arjun Sarja's Character Posters Out Ahead Of Trailer Release

Leo is currently one of the most anticipated films of this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film comes after the commercial success of Vikram (2022), which featured Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the lead role in Leo, which has a similar tone as his previous directorials. Ahead of the trailer release on Thursday, the first looks of Arjun Sarja and Trisha were unveiled by the makers.

3 things you need to know:

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film.

Vijay's upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, has also gone on the floors.

Arjun Sarja will join Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist in Leo.

Arjun Sarja looks rugged, Trisha is scared in Leo posters

Seven Screen Studio shared the first look poster of Arjun Sarja's character Harold Das in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film. He was presented in a menacing avatar. Harold stared into the camera with squint eyes while blowing puffs of smoke. He sat relaxed on a sofa, not a care in the world. See the poster below.

Trisha, who will play the leadig lady in Leo, was presented in a vulnerable avatar. A blood-soaked knife was pointed towards her as she wore expressions of disbelief and fear on her face.

Leo becomes highest-grossing Tamil film in UK

Leo, with 2 weeks still to go for its release, has surpassed the likes of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast at the UK box office. As per Koimoi, Leo has minted £250,520 in advance sales, while Ponniyin Selvan 1 lifetime haul is of £250,012.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 comes in the third position with £228,472 collection, Jailer at the fourth spot with £222,777 followed by Vijay’s own Beast in the fifth spot with £203,186. Leo will release worldwide on October 19 in multiple languages.