Lets Get Married Trailer Launch: MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi's Candid Moments In Chennai

Quick links:
MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi arrived in Chennai on July 10 for the trailer launch of Let's Get Married (LGM). The film marks the couple's first project as producers.
At the event, the former Indian cricket team skipper also launched his movie. The cricketer revealed that it was in Chennai where he made his test debut as well.
Sakshi greeted the audience with 'yepdi irke?' (How are you) in Tamil. She revealed that it was Dhoni who taught her the language.
The trailer launch was attended by the cast and crew of LGM. The director of the movie, Vignesh Shivan was also in attendance.
For the unversed, Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. He called his involvement in the film his "destiny" as he made his first century and test debut in the city.
The cricketer also posed with the star cast of his maiden project as a producer. The female lead in the film, Ivana also attended the event and was snapped with the former Indian skipper.