Lets Get Married Trailer Launch: MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi's Candid Moments In Chennai

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are making their debut as producers with the upcoming Tamil movie Lets Get Married. They attended the trailer launch event.

Shreya Pandey
LGM trailer launch
1/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi arrived in Chennai on July 10 for the trailer launch of Let's Get Married (LGM). The film marks the couple's first project as producers. 

LGM trailer launch
2/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

At the event, the former Indian cricket team skipper also launched his movie. The cricketer revealed that it was in Chennai where he made his test debut as well. 

LGM trailer launch
3/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

Sakshi greeted the audience with 'yepdi irke?' (How are you) in Tamil. She revealed that it was Dhoni who taught her the language. 

LGM trailer launch
4/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

The trailer launch was attended by the cast and crew of LGM. The director of the movie, Vignesh Shivan was also in attendance. 

LGM trailer launch
5/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

For the unversed, Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. He called his involvement in the film his "destiny" as he made his first century and test debut in the city. 

LGM trailer launch
6/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

The cricketer also posed with the star cast of his maiden project as a producer. The female lead in the film, Ivana also attended the event and was snapped with the former Indian skipper. 

LGM trailer launch
7/7
Ramesh Bala/Twitter

Lead actor Harish Kalyan also posed with the cricketer. At the event, Dhoni revealed that LGM was shot in a record time. 

