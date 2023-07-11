Last Updated:

LGM: Meet The Cast Of MS Dhoni's First Production Project

LGM's trailer and audio launch event took place on Monday. Prior to the film's release, here's everything you need to know about the cast of the movie. 

Let's Get Married is the first film to be produced by former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni under his production banner Dhoni Entertainment. The film's trailer and audio launch event took place on Monday. 

Both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were also present at the event. Prior to the film's release, here's everything you need to know about the cast of the movie. 

The Tamil film Let's Get Married aka LGM features Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles. The actor who made his acting debut in 2010 has worked in films like Oh Manapenne!, and Dharala Prabhu.

Ivana began her career as a child actress in the Malayalam film industry. She made her Tamil debut with the 2018 film Naachiyaar. She has her Telugu debut lined up with Selfish starring Ashish Reddy. 

Nadiya Moidu plays the role of Harish Kalyan's mother in Let's Get Married. The actress debuted in 1984 with Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu. Since then, she has worked in over 50 movies 

Yogi Babu is a comic actor and works predominantly in Tamil cinema. He previously worked as assistant director before making his acting debut in Ameer-starring Yogi in 2009. 

RJ Vijay is relatively new to the acting field as compared to his other cast mates. He started his career as a radio jockey and an anchor. He made his acting debut in Sivakarthikeyan's Don last year. 

In addition to being an actor, Venkat Prabhu is also a director and singer. He made his acting debut with April Maadhathil in 2002. Since then, he has worked in films like Lock Up, Custody an d more. 

