LGM Producer Sakshi Dhoni Joins Harish Kalyan, Ivana In Hyderabad For Event

The cast and crew members of the film Let's Get Married arrived in Hyderabad for a promotional event

The cast and crew members of the film Let's Get Married arrived in Hyderabad dressed casually yet stylishly for the film's promotional event. 

Under the direction of Ramesh Tamilmani, the film features Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. 

Upon landing, they were spotted coming out of the airplane, and before diving into their promotional activities, they took a moment to get photographed, their energy and excitement clearly evident. 

Sakshi Dhoni also made a grand entrance, looking fashionable in a summer dress adorned with blue-colored leaf prints. She opted for a loose hairdo and completed her chic look with trendy sunglasses.

During the event, Harish Kalyan sported a trendy jacket with maroon and white stripes, paired with a slim-fit white pant, exuding a stylish aura.

Sakshi Dhoni, known for her love for dresses, impressed once again by donning a stunning royal blue dress. She complemented her attire with bright red lipstick, keeping her makeup minimal and elegant.

The film's leads, Harish Kalyan and Ivana, posed together for pictures during media interactions, displaying excellent on-stage chemistry that captivated the audience.

As the event reached its conclusion, the entire cast gathered for a memorable moment, holding a poster announcing the film's release date – August 4, 2023. 

