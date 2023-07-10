LGM Trailer: Harish Kalyan Is Stuck Between His Girlfriend And Mom But That's Not All

The makers of LGM: Let's Get Married, starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday (July 10). Produced by Dhoni Entertainment, it revolves around lovebirds who are planning to get married. The girl, however, has one condition. The trailer narrates the ordeal of the boy who is torn between his girlfriend and mother.

3 things you need to know

Dhoni Entertainment is managed by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

The film also features Nadiya in a pivotal role.

The makers are yet to announce the release date.

The trailers offer a glimpse inside a quirky love story

The trailer opens with Ivana confessing her feelings to Harish on a dinner date. The two soon decide to get married. They inform their families and meet to decide their wedding date. The dynamics, however, change when Harish's mother tells Ivana that she will take care of her as a daughter. This shatters Ivana's dream of living separately. Harish tries to convince her, and after much contemplation, she suggests that they should go on a vacation with his mother.

However, during their vacation, Ivana and Nadiya get kidnapped, and what happens next is the movie about. Will Ivana and Nadiya get along, or Harish and Ivana have to break up?

MS Dhoni at the LGM trailer launch

The Let's Get Married trailer was launched in Chennai at a grand event by MS Dhoni, who is also known as "captain cool". The former Indian skipper was greeted by a sea of fans at the Chennai airport on July 9. Check out the viral video below:

Thala Dhoni in Chennai for the Audio and Trailer launch of his first production Movie LGM 💛#MSDhoni #LGM pic.twitter.com/hzwwcOcfAN — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 9, 2023

Coming back to LGM, it also stars Yogi Babu, RJ Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and others in pivotal roles. The makers have announced that they will release the film in the theatres this month, but the exact date is yet to be revealed.