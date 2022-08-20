'Liger' Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Pay Respects To Late Star Puneeth Rajkumar

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were recently in Bangalore to promote their forthcoming sports drama Liger and the duo also visited the Samadhi of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava stadium. The leading duo paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in October last year. In pictures and videos making rounds on social media, one can see Vijay and Ananya offering prayers in front of Puneeth's beautifully decorated portrait.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday pay respects to late star Puneeth Rajkumar

In glimpses making rounds on social media, one can see Vijay dressed in a black and white shirt with black pants alongside Ananya as they visited the premises of Kanteerava stadium.

In the past, notable personalities like Kamal Haasan, RRR star Ram Charan and more have come down to pay their last respects to the Kannada star, who died at the age of 46. It was recently announced that Puneeth will be conferred with State's highest civilian honour, Karnataka Ratna, at the upcoming Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony.

More on Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

The sports film has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It will see Vijay take on the role of the titular MMA fighter, with Ananya, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. The movie also stars American boxer, Mike Tyson, in an extended cameo, marking his acting debut in Indian cinema. The film will hit theatres on 25 August 2022.

Vijay's mother recently organised a pooja for the film's success at their Hyderabad residence. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Vijay wrote, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :) So Pooja and sacred Bands for all of us Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour."

This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing!



But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)



So Poooja 😌🙏 and sacred Bands for all of us 🥰



Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour 😘❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/q6ew2HFzik — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 17, 2022

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @BHEESHMATALKS)