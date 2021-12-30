'Liger': Ahead Of Teaser Release, Vijay Deverakonda Drops BTS Pics From The Film's Set

Liger makers are all set to make New Year special for fans while unveiling the first glimpse on December 31st. With just a day left, actor Vijay Dverakonda shared BTS pictures from the shooting while showing off his enthusiasm towards filming the movie. The film directed by Puri Jagannath is racing for a grand release on August 25, 2022.

Today, the makers released the BTS stills and they are driving the masses crazy while counting the hours left for the first glimpse of the film. Sharing the pics, the makers posted 'Focus and Attack !!! Here are the Exclusive BTS Stills of #Liger" In the pics, Vijay Devarakonda is seen checking intently the film's output in the camera. The film's first glimpse will be released tomorrow at 10.03 AM.

Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS pics from Liger sets

Vijay Devarakonda is playing the role of a boxer in this film based on mixed martial arts sports and he is seen romancing Ananya Pandey. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson as the powerful antagonist. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu are playing important roles in the film. The film is a pan-India film that is slated to release in several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, etc.

Liger will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on 9 September 2021 but it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Mike Tyson previously unveiled his first look from the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer that has become one of the most-awaited films in the South Indian film industry.

Unveiling his first look from the film, Mike Tyson could be seen in a powerful avatar as he gears up to set foot in the world of acting. The poser sees the fire in his punch as he wears a suit and treats his fans. He greeted his Indian fans and followers as he posted his first look and wrote on the occasion of Diwali, "Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .. #purijagannadh @ananyapanday @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @puriconnects @dharmamovies @vish_666.”

IMAGE: Instagram/Ligermovie_/TheVijayDeverakonda