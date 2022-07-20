'Liger': Ahead Of Trailer Launch, Banner Of Vijay Deverakonda Erected By Fans In Hyderabad

South star Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Liger, also starring Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in the lead role. Liger is Deverakonda's first pan-India movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film is confirmed to be releasing on August 25, 2022.

The trailer of the highly-anticipated film will be released on July 21, 2022, and fans have already begun the countdown for its launch which is evident from the preparations they have been doing at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre in Hyderabad.

Fans celebrate ahead of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger's trailer launch

Liger has already created much hype among audiences and now, a huge 75 feet banner of Vijay Deverakonda has been erected by fans at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre in Hyderabad. The banner saw the Arjun Reddy actor donning a pair of boxers and flaunting his chiselled body with the Indian flag in glory. The banner has been placed ahead of the trailer launch of Liger, which will take place tomorrow. Take a look:

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer film and recently they released the foot-tapping number, Akdi Pakdi, which created a buzz on the internet. The music video saw both the actors taking on the dance floor and perfecting several intricate steps.

The duo donned animal print outfits as they showcased their chemistry in the music video. The clip concludes with Ananya and Vijay panting several kisses on each other's cheeks. Watch the song here:

The track is touted as the 'biggest dance track of the year' and has been crooned by Pawni Pandey, Dev Negi and Lijo George, while Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani penned the lyrics of the song.

More on Liger

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna and Ananya Panday. South actor Charmme Kaur is also among the producers of the film. The Telugu actor portrays the role of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter in Liger. The makers had shot along with Mike Tyson during the American schedule. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

