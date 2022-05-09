'Liger' Director's Note For Vijay Deverakonda On Birthday: 'You'll Become Country's Pride'

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his film Liger, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The actor celebrated his birthday on Monday, and several fans, followers and celebrities took to social media to extend their best wishes to him on his special day. The film's director, Puri Jagannadh also penned down a note for the Arjun Reddy star on the occasion of his birthday.

Liger director on Vijay Deverakonda birthday

Liger director Puri Jagannadh tweeted a sweet note for Vijay Deverakonda as he hailed his commitment to his work. He also asserted that the 33-year-old would be the 'country's pride' as he wished him a happy birthday. Apart from the note, the filmmaker also shared a picture of the duo from the sets of the film. Many fans and followers flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages. The birthday note read:

"I saw the fire in your heart. I saw the fine actor inside you. I know what's running in your mind- your hunger, your madness, your commitment, your humbleness; all these will take you to places. One day you will become the country's pride. I call you now THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA. Happy Birthday."

Have a look at the post here

Vijay Deverakonda films

The director-actor duo is set to join hands for another film after Liger. Their next film is an action drama titled JGM, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The actor shared a glimpse of his character from the film and flaunted his fierce avatar as he stood with a chopper in the background. The actor wrote, "More madness. The next one year of my life." He also announced that the film would release on Aug 3, 2023.

Apart from these films, Deverakonda will also be seen in a film tentatively titled VD 11, in which he will take on the lead role with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film had recently made headlines when Deverakonda and the crew threw a surprise birthday bash for her on the sets in a jungle.