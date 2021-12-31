Amid the rise of 'pan-India' stars and films, Vijay Deverakonda, known for his romantic image on the screen, has also taken to the action avatar. The Telugu actor portrays the role of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter in Liger. The film has been in the making for close to two years, and the developments related to the film, like boxing legend Mike Tyson being signed for it, had made headlines.

After sharing the first poster at the start of the year, the makers unveiled the first glimpse into the character. The Arjun Reddy star could be seen in an intense avatar, as a youngster from the streets of India going on to represent the nation at an MMA competition.

First glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger out

The glimpse video starts with a match for the MMA Championship abroad where Vijay Deverakonda receives a grand introduction from the announcer.

He is termed as the 'The boy from India, Slumdog of the streets of Mumbai', 'the chai wala.' The video also shares a peek into his life in Mumbai, where he rides a bicycle with 'chaiwala' written on it and travels in trucks. However, most importantly, he can kick and punch in style and can even take on many people at a time.

The character is shown as high on energy and love for the nation. He could be heard saying 'We are Indians' and 'vaat laga denge' (we still strike hard). One could also see Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan in the visuals. Ronit Roy too was seen in the video, and it's likely that he plays Liger's coach in the film.

Liger release date

Liger is directed by veteran Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. It also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead, though she is not visible in the trailer. South actress Charmme Kaur is also among the producers of the film.

The makers recently completed the shooting in the United States of America. They had shot along with Mike Tyson during the American schedule.

Liger is gearing for release on August 25 2022. The title revolves around the combination of tiger and lion, and sums it with the tagline 'saalaa crossbreed.' The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.