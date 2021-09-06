‘Liger’: ‘Indian Idol 12’ Fame Shanmukha Priya To Sing For Vijay Deverakonda Starrer

Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukha Priya's dream turned into reality after she was roped in for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. A video uploaded by the makers of the film revealed that the young singer met her icon at his home and had a chat with him. The actor kept his promise to Shanmukha Priya as she will croon a song for his upcoming film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Indian Idol 12’s Shanmukha Priya to collaborate in Liger

In the video uploaded by the makers of the film, Shanmukha Priya and her mother were welcomed by Deverakonda to his home. He gave the youngster a warm hug in the video and the duo enjoyed a chat together. In the video, Deverakonda revealed that he along with Charmee Kaur and director Puri watched all the clips of Shanmukha Priya singing before they made the decision of roping her in for the song in Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda posted the same video on his Instagram account and expressed how happy he was that he could make someone’s dream come true. He wrote, “There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone’s dream come true :)” He welcomed her on board and continued in his caption, “Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP onboard our terrific album!”

Shanmukha Priya, who also appeared in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017 expressed her joy online as well. She posted the video with a heart emoticon. She wrote in the caption, “This is unreal!!”

Liger will soon be released in five languages. Namely, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will be a romantic sports drama and will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Vijay Deverakonda was recently in the news after his work from home post went viral. The actor shared a picture of himself in his living room with a mic before him, wearing earphones and holding a paper in his hand. He captioned the picture, “Your boy is back. Work from home. Let's get things moving.” Fans headed to the comment section of the post to tell the actor how relatable this work from home situation is.

Picture Credits: Vijay Deverakonda-Instagram