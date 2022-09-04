'Liger' Maker Puri Jagannadh Goes On Social Media Break Amid Mixed Response To Movie

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has been making headlines ever since he started promoting his latest sports drama Liger. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role while Ananya Panday played his love interest. Liger released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on August 25.

Amid mixed reactions from the viewers, Puri Jagannadh recently went on a social media break as per a tweet by producer Charmme Kaur.

Taking to her Twitter handle, producer Charmme Kaur revealed that filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is currently taking a social media break. The producer asked Puri Jagannadh's followers to "chill" and assured them that the director will bounce back. The tweet read, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."

More about Liger

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who makes his way to the MMA championship. Apart from the two actors, the film also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. Boxing legend Mike Tyson also has a cameo in the sports drama.

Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to collaborate again for the upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about the film and revealed that it is his dream story.

The filmmaker further revealed that he wrote the story around 10 years ago and was waiting for the right actor to lead it. Puri Jagannadh had earlier roped in Mahesh Babu for the project, however, the collaboration could not happen.

As Geetha Govindam star Vijay Deverekonda will play the lead role in the movie, the director revealed how the former came on board. He said, "While doing Liger, Vijay asked me about JGM and I narrated it to him. He got excited by the idea. It’s a very big film and we have got international technicians on board."

