'Liger' Release Date Announced: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer To Release On 25 August 2022

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer, Liger is one of the highly-anticipated movies and the fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Liger release date. And as the fans await every single detail, the makers of the film has finally announced the release date. Liger is all set to hit theatres next year on 25 August 2022.

The film is a pan-India film which is stated to release in several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, etc.

Liger movie release date announced

One of the movie critics, Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle and made the thrilling announcement revealing the release date of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming movie, Liger.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: 'LIGER' ON 25 AUG 2022... #Liger - starring #VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday with #MikeTyson - locks the release date: 25 Aug 2022 in *cinemas*... A glimpse will be unveiled on 31 Dec 2021... Only a small schedule is pending, which will be done in #India. pic.twitter.com/zUaC0gRyT0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2021

More about Liger

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead with other prominent actors in the cast including Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Getup Srinu, Makarand Deshpande, Abdul Quadir Amin and others. The fans will also witness the Bollywood debut of the legendary former professional boxer, Mike Tyson in the movie with an extended cameo appearance. Liger will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on 9 September 2021 but it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday