'Liger': Mumbai Theatre Owner Slams Actor Vijay Deverakonda; Calls Him 'arrogant'

Touted to be an action drama, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger finally arrived in theatres on 25 August 2022. The film sees Deverakonda in an intense avatar as he steps into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter with Ananya essaying the role of Vijay's love interest.

Although the film was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Liger did bear the brunt of the ongoing boycott trend. The movie received mixed responses from both critics and fans. As the Vijay Deverakonda starrer failed to leave its mark at the box office, recently, a Mumbai theatre owner lashed out at the Arjun Reddy actor while calling him 'arrogant.'

Mumbai theatre owner criticises Vijay Deverakonda

In an interaction with BollywoodLife, Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai criticised Vijay Deverakonda over the latter's reaction to the boycott trend and revealed how his behaviour has impacted their 'advance bookings'.

"Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. Anyways, it’s your wish," the theatre owner said.

Further stating how one shouldn't pay heed to hashtags, Desai continued:

"Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to then don’t watch’, haven’t you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn’t do this and never pay heed to hashtags."

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to boycott trend

In a recent interaction with ANI, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about the boycott Liger trend. Reacting to the same, the actor revealed that 'there is no room for fear.'

"With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now." He concluded saying, "Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge! (I have my mother's blessing, people's love, god, and fire inside me, so whatever happens, I will see to it)," he had said.

