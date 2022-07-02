'Liger': Samantha, Anushka & Other Stars Heap Praise On Vijay Deverakonda's Bold Looks

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest looks from Liger have created a strong buzz among fans as they just cannot wait to watch him unleashing power on the big screen. The actor, who raised the temperature while flaunting his chiseled body in the latest poster of the upcoming film, also received love and appreciation from Anushka Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

It is pertinent to note that the Arjun Reddy star underwent a massive transformation for his role and even took martial arts training as he will be seen playing the role of an ace wrestler. The poster shows the star posing nude while holding a bouquet of roses, covering his crotch.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger poster receives appreciation from celebs

Not just the fans, but even his friends from the industry could not control their excitement and wished the entire team luck before the release. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, according to various media reports, the film's trailer is expected to drop on July 10.

Samantha and Anushka Shetty are all impressed with Vijay Deverakonda for his new avatar in the poster of Liger. While Anushka Shetty sent best wishes to the team, the Family Man 2 star praised the star for standing out. Samantha shared Vijay's poster on Instagram stories and wrote, "He knows the rules... just so he can break them... Guts & Glory. #Liger."

Both Samantha and Vijay are currently busy shooting for an upcoming film titled Kushi. On the other hand, Anushka Shetty who was super impressed by the actor's glimpse from the forthcoming film heaped praises on the team.

She even hailed the director Jagannath and producer Charmee for coming up with such amazing stories. "Wishing team liger all the very very best .. wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there…Puri Jagannath garu looking forward to ur magic, Vijay wish u only the best ..u out do urself each time, Charmee to many many stories to be told, Karan johar Ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always .. all the very best to every single actor, technician … cheers team #liger," wrote Anushka.

Janhvi Kapoor who was mighty impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's hot looks, wrote, "We've got a very special delivery to Bollywood and it's looking a lot like Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is coming soon."

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay, the film also stars Ananya Panday in a key role. Liger also marks the Bollywood debut of wrestler Mike Tyson. Apart from Liger, both director-actor duo will reunite for another action drama titled JGM, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheDeverakonda/AnushkaShettyOfficial/SamanthaRuthPrabhu