'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Recall Working With Mike Tyson; Call Him 'very Sweet'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's highly anticipated sports drama Liger is just days away from release, with makers leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. While Liger boasts of a powerful ensemble cast, what makes the film more special is the appearance of Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is all set to mark his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Talking about one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time, Ananya mentioned he is 'very sweet' and added that she considers herself to be friends with Mike. On the other hand, Vijay recounted an incident where Mike punched him 'by mistake', following which he had a 'migraine for the whole day'.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Ananya recalled her experience and mentioned, "Unhone mere Khande par sirf haath rakha tha (he just put his hand on my shoulder) and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared earlier, but he was very sweet. I would like to believe that we are friends.”

Shedding light on the instance where Tyson hit him by mistake, Deverkonda said, "Jab subah me set par aaya, toh production ne bola Tiger sir ke shoes nahi mil rahe hai kyuki unke foot ka size 14 hai (When I reached the set, production team told me that they couldn’t find shoes for Tiger sir as his feet size is 14). I have big feet and mera size 10 hai. When he came to set and said hey, his wrist size was also big.”

Vijay continued, "I was worried when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsals, I had migraine for the whole day. I didn’t get knocked out, but body wanted to fall down.”

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. After facing multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda)