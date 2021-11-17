'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda Assures 'aag Will Happen' In BTS Pic With Mike Tyson From Sets

As the entire team of Liger has reached Las Vegas to shoot for some action sequences in the country, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and shared BTS pictures from the sets. The actor in the pictures expressed his happiness to feature opposite boxing legend Mike Tyson in the forthcoming highly-anticipated film.

Apart from Vijay and Mike, the forthcoming action film will also feature actors Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu in key roles. In the posted pictures, Vijay can be seen wrapping his arms around Mike while smiling and posing for the camera. He captioned the post and wrote, “aag will happen” with fire emotions. The actor's captions hint about the film’s storyline and action sequences which is sure to prove a visual treat to fans.

Vijay Deverakonda gives a peep into 'Liger' shooting sessions with BTS pic

The other BTS picture showed Mike and Vijay posing with the other team members including director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmy Kaur. A couple of days back, Vijay who has been in the US for some time while filming some sequences with the boxer, had shared a picture with Mike on Instagram. The actor, who is grateful to work with the legend in the film revealed that ‘every moment on set he is making memories’ with Mike. "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson[sic],” Vijay wrote alongside the picture. The action scenes are being screened under the direction of action choreographer Kecha.

According to various media reports, Vijay will be seen playing the role of a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter. The actor underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. A few days ago, on Diwali, the makers shared a fiery first look of Mike Tyson from Liger. While sharing the poster then, Mike Tyson wrote, “Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .. #purijagannadh @ananyapanday @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @puriconnects @dharmamovies @vish_666[sic].”

(Image: Instagram/TeDeverakonda/TheDeverakondaFCC)