'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda Drops Intense New Poster From Film, Shares Trailer Release Date

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, with fans intently waiting to get any update on the project. The actor recently dropped another poster from the Puri Jagannadh-directorial, which showcases him packing a punch in a boxing ring. Along with this, he also announced that the action-packed trailer will be out on July 21.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday as well as boxing legend Mike Tyson in an extended cameo. The film's first track Akdi Pakdi has already become a chart-breaking hit with its peppy beats and impeccable choreography. Liger is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 25, 2022.

Vijay Deverakonda drops new poster from Liger, announces trailer release date

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, July 16, Vijay shared the intriguing poster where he's seen surrounded by a bunch of men and looks all ready to take them alone. He also teased that the trailer will be high on 'mass, action, and entertainment'. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Another poster from the film that broke the internet showcased Vijay standing naked with a bunch of roses in his hand. Sharing the bold look, Vijay spoke about his challenging role in the film, adding that it took 'everything' he had to offer. "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER (sic)," he mentioned.

The film has been written, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, while Charmme Kaur co-produced it. Vijay will be seen as the eponymous character, an MMA boxer, with actors like Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna also appearing in supporting roles.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @THEDEVERAKONDA)