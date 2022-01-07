'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda-starrer's Shoot Cancelled Amid Rising Cases Of COVID-19

Amid the rise of 'pan-India' stars and films, Vijay Deverakonda, known for his romantic image on the screen, has also taken to the action avatar. The Telugu actor portrays the role of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter in Liger. It's been two years since the film has been in the making, but recently, Vijay has himself announced that the shoots have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liger shoot halted amid a spike in COVID-19 cases

The shoot of Liger has been put on hold owing to the rise in cases of the Coronavirus. The Arjun Reddy star took to his Instagram handle and added a picture of himself with his dog, chilling at home. Vijay could be seen wearing a reddish-pink t-shirt with 'dark future' written on it. The Life Is Beautiful actor was accompanied by his pet dog Storm Deverakonda, a white Siberian Husky. He captioned the photo, "Apparently it's another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home."

From RRR to Prithviraj, a list of films put on hold

Not only Liger, but many movies have also been put on hold owing to the rising cases of COVID-19. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj has taken a U-turn on its release date because of surging Omicron cases and myriad restrictions. Amongst the most anticipated films of 2022, RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles had its release postponed. The Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer and sports drama Jersey was set to have a theatrical release in December, however, the film now been postponed owing to Omicron scare.

A brief on Liger

Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna and Ananya Panday. South actor Charmme Kaur is also among the producers of the film. The makers recently completed the shooting in the United States of America. They had shot along with Mike Tyson during the American schedule. The film is now confirmed to be released on August 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday