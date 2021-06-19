Lijo Jose Pellissery Films In Which He Donned The Hats Of Both Director And Producer

Lijo Jose Pellissery is an Indian movie producer and director who operates primarily in the Malayalam film industry. His movies are renowned for their nonlinear plots, the aestheticisation of brutality, protracted expositional dialogue, and often very long takes and he is recognised for his unusual style of filmmaking. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s career began in 2010 with Nayakan, a murder mystery, and backed it up with City of God, a crime thriller, and Amen, a black comedic satire. Jallikkattu had its global debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Jallikkattu was chosen as India's nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards in November 2020. Here is a list of films by Lijo Jose Pellissery which he has both directed and produced.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's movies where he was both the director and producer

Double Barrel

Lijo Jose Pellissery wrote and directed Double Barrel, popularly known as Eratta Kuzhal, a 2015 adventure comedy crime movie. Laila and Majnu are two valuable stones that can only be used together. It is now in the possession of a Goa mafia don who is attempting to sell it so that he does not relinquish it to his child, Gabbar, whom he hates. Don meets Pancho and Vinci, two inferior goons, and offers them the stones for ten crores. They accept and request a week to organise the funds. When Gabbar's guy, Billy, learns of it, he offers Pancho and Vinci 100 crores to purchase it. Pancho and Vinci receive 5 crores via Blacky, which is technically the Tarkovs' property (the Russian mob in Goa). They intend to rob the Podiyadis' offshore accounts for the remaining 5 crores. While the agreement is being made, things get jumbled up, resulting in a major gang battle involving all of the organisations.

Jallikattu

S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar wrote the script for Jallikattu, a 2019 standalone action thriller helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and built on Hareesh's short tale Maoist. In a tiny Kerala backwater, Kalan Varkey is the sole butcher. Every day before daybreak, he and his apprentice, Antony, convene to butcher a buffalo and preserve its flesh for buyers in the marketplace. Unfortunately, before Varkey may butcher it, a buffalo escapes its binds and flees into the hills bush. A massive haystack is engulfed in flames shortly after, and the whole community is awakened to put out the flames. Learning about the buffalo's breakout and assuming it was its fault, the men of the community embark on a hurried search for the animal.

Churuli

Lijo Jose Pellissery directed as well as co-produced Churuli, which was scripted by S. Hareesh and stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, and Joju George. Churuli is a film about two men who set out to find a guy called Mayiladupuram Joy. They become trapped in a time bubble in the jungle, however, strange secrets surface.

IMAGE: CHEMBAN VINOD JOSE'S INSTAGRAM

