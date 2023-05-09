Likely To Cause Breach Of Peace: Bengal Govt Issues Notification Banning The Kerala Story

The West Bengal government-led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prohibited the screening of the controversial The Kerala Story in the state and said that the film is "likely to cause a breach of peace". Announcing its decision to ban the movie, the Banerjee-led state government issued a notification and stated that the film is being restricted to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence in Bengal”.

"Likely to cause breach of peace": West Bengal govt issues notification prohibiting screening of 'The Kerala Story' to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence to maintain law and order in state" pic.twitter.com/8bLh5mKJEA May 8, 2023

Notably, West Bengal has become the first state to ban the film, which portrays the story of three women who were converted to Islam through marriage and were trafficked to the camps of the extremist organisation ISIS.

“What is "The Kashmir Files"? It is to humiliate one section. What is "The Kerala Story"?... It is a distorted story,” said the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as she announced the decision to ban the movie in the state.

Filmmakers warn of legal action

Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the ban on The Kerala Story alleging that it can harm the existing law and order of the state, the filmmakers of the movie while speaking to Republic TV reacted to the restriction and said, “If the state government won't listen, then we will take legal action.”

Reacting to the criticism, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah said, “We are not facing this because of the teaser, we are facing this because the film is getting the love of the people.”

Faceoff over The Kerala Story

Slamming the ruling TMC government’s move to ban The Kerala Story in Bengal, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee wants to “close her eyes to the reality”.

“I want to ask failure Chief MInister Mamata Banejee, why she has banned The Kerala Story which is Anti ISIS & Anti Love Jihad. Does she want to give protection to the people who are involved in Love Jihad and are supporters of ISIS ideology? She need to come out clean & answer. Public is watching,” he BJP leader tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Another example of Hinduphobia running deep within the ruling dispensation of West Bengal. The Supreme Court didn't ban The Kerala Story, but the failure CM had to do it in order to appease her vote bank. BJP Bengal will oppose this fascist fatwa issued by her.”

Another example of hinduphobia running deep within the ruling dispensation of West Bengal. The Supreme Court didn't ban the Kerala Story, but failure CM had to do it in order to appease her vote bank. @bjp4bengal will oppose this fascist fatwa issued by her. — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) May 8, 2023





