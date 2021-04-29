List Of Movies That Featured Cameo Appearances By Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has won hearts with his performances in a long list of films since his debut in 2011, with the film Nuvvila. Alongside, the actor has also done a few cameo roles in recent years. Scroll along and take a look at the list of movie that featured Vijay Deverakonda in a cameo appearance.

List of movies that featured Vijay Deverakonda in a cameo appearance

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

The 2018 movie Ee Nagarinki Emaindi featured Vijay Deverakonda in a cameo appearance as himself. It was written as well as directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, while Suresh Babu bankrolled it under the banner Suresh Productions. The movies starred Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Simran Choudhary, and Galusheya Daria. The movie featured music composed by Vivek Sagar, with cinematography led by Nikith Bommireddy and editing done by Ravi Teja Girijala. The movie released to positive reviews in theatres on June 29, 2018.

Meeku Maathrame Cheptha

Vijay Deverakonda made his second cameo appearance in this 2019 movie, which also had him on board as the producer, under the banner of King of the Hill Entertainment. It was written and directed by Shammeer Sultan and featured Tharun Bhascker and Abhinav Gomatam while Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vani Bhojan and Avantika Mishra played supporting roles. The movie marked the debut of Vijay Deverakonda as a producer as well as the directorial debut of Sultan.

Jathi Ratnalu

This recent 2021 comedy-drama film saw Vijay Deverakonda making his third cameo appearance, and the actor is credited as the ‘Blue Shirt Guy’ in the movie. It was written by Anudeep KV and was backed by Nag Ashwin under his banner of Swapna Cinema. The movie’s star cast included Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in pivotal roles; while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh played supporting characters.

Jathi Ratnalu revolved around the life of three happy-go-lucky men who travel to a city in order to better their lives but end up getting behind bars for crimes that they didn’t commit. The movie released in theatres on March 11, 2021, and even though it was released during the pandemic it went on to become a box office hit.

Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram