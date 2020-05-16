List Of Prabhas' Movies In Which His Character Met A Tragic Death; See List Here

Prabhas gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015. The famous South Indian actor is famous for many of his amazing portrayals in Telugu and Bollywood films. His has given the Indian film industry many hits such as Billa, Saaho, Varsham, etc. However, of these, there are some movies of Prabhhas' in which the lead character meets a tragic end. Below, we have listed such movies-

Here is the list of movies of Prabhas in which he dies tragically in the end-

Baahubali

Baahubali was a period drama that was based on the struggle to assume power. The films were a massive hit and marked a huge amount at the Box Office. Though the story of the film is fictional, it is undeniable that the movie made by S.S. Rajamouli has made a marvelous impression on the hearts of the audience. It is an ancient Indian story with an adventurous and daring man gets involved in the old feud between two warring kings. The lead actors from the film are Prabhas as Shivudu / Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva and more. In this historical drama, Prabhas's character Amarendra Baahubali dies due to a betrayal from his close aid Katappa.

Chakram

Released in the year 2005, Chakram movie stars Prabhas and Asin in the lead roles. Both of them play medical students who seek their parent's blessing to marry. But just before the wedding, Chakram strangely leaves his bride-to-be and hometown to seek a new life. His new journeys lead him to a different town, a career as a doctor, and a new love (Charmy), character name Lakshmi. But, later when his old love comes in front and asks him questions, she finds out that he left because he found out that he was suffering from blood cancer. The film also stars Brahmanandam, Charmy, Delhi Rajeswari, Krishna Vamshi, M.S. Narayana, and Prakash Raj, among others.

Billa

Billa, released in the year 2009 was an Indian Telugu-language action thriller film. The film was directed by Meher Ramesh starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Namitha Vankawala in the lead roles. The film was a remake of the 2007 Tamil film of the same name which itself is a remake of the 1978 Hindi film Don.

The story of the film revolves around an underworld don Billa (Prabhas) hiding and operating out of Malaysia hiding from Interpol's international criminal list. And this film also Prabhas who is Billa gets shot by the squad of police and dies.

