Lok Parlok Cast: All You Need To Know About The Popular Hindi-dubbed Telugu Movie's Cast

Lok Parlok is a Telugu-language fantasy comedy film directed by E. Satti Babu. The film's original title is Yamudiki Mogudu, however, when the movie was dubbed into Hindi, it was released as Lok Parlok. The film follows the story of a man called Naresh who was born without human problems like death or disease, due to a mistake made by Lord Brahma.

Naresh falls in love with the daughter of Yama himself, and wants to be with her against his wishes. When Yama fails to kill Naresh, he realises that even though he can't kill the man, his family is still mortal. Naresh then has to sacrifice everything, in order to save his family from Lord Yama.

Lok Parlok cast

Allari Naresh as Naresh

Lok Parlok south movie cast includes Telugu actor, Allari Naresh. The actor is known for his comedy films which have been commercial successes such as Allari, Thotti Gang, Kithakithalu, Gamyam and many more. The actor has appeared in over 55 films so far. Allari Naresh plays the character of Naresh, a boy born without human attributes like death and disease. He falls in love with Lord Yama's daughter and butt's heads with him throughout the movie.

Richa Panai as Yamaja

The cast of Lok Parlok also includes actress, Richa Panai who appears in Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood in various films. Richa has appeared in several movies like Sandwich, Lava Kusa, Traffic, Chandamama Kathalu, and more. Panai essays the character of Yamaja, the daughter of Lord Yama. She falls in love with Naresh and constantly tries to win him over until he reciprocates her feelings.

Sayaji Shinde as Yama

Lok Parlok south movie cast also includes Sayaji Shinde who has acted in Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Gujarati, and Hindi films along with several Marathi plays. Shinde has appeared in several films in the all-mentioned film industries over the course of his vast career and has won several awards. Sayaji plays the role of Lord Yama aka Yamraj, whose daughter falls in love with Naresh. As the lord of death, and the ultimate reaper he cannot let this pass but is unable to kill Naresh due to Brahma's mistake. He dislikes Naresh and thinks he isn't good enough for his daughter.

Ramya Krishnan as Ayyo, Yama's wife

The cast of Lok Parlok also includes Ramya Krishnan who has appeared in over 260 films in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Ramya has won four Filmfare Awards, three Nandi Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Ramya plays the role of Ayyo, the wife of Lord Yama in the film. She is the only one who supports Naresh throughout the film, as he convinces her of how much he loves her daughter.

Lok Parlok cast - Supporting characters

The film features some notable names as Lok Parlok characters. Indian actor Naresh plays the role of Narada aka Narad Muni in the film while Krishna Bhagavaan essays the role of Chitragupta. The film also stars Tanikella Bharani as Royyala Naidu, Chandra Mohan as Naresh's father, Raghu Babu as Silk Dada, Satya Krishnan as Naresh's sister-in-law, Master Bharath as Yama's son, Rathna Shekar Reddy as Varuna Deva, and Chalapathi Rao as Brahma.

Image source - Still from Yamudiki Mogudu (Lok Parlok)

