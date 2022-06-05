Lokesh Kanagaraj Overwhelmed With Response For 'Vikram'; Kamal Haasan Says 'rock On'

The Vikram fever is still high with the new age action thriller continuing to break box office records in Tamil Nadu as well as in foreign countries. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is being hailed by fans for bringing back Kamal Haasan on the big screen after over 4 years. Recently, Lokesh got emotional after he witnessed an 'overwhelming' response from the audience for his latest released film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj gets 'emotional' over fans' craze for Vikram

On Sunday, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his official Twitter handle and stated that he never got emotional in his life but he is moved by the love Vikram is getting. The filmmaker wrote, "I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance you've shown #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all."

I haven’t been this emotional ever.The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 5, 2022

Reacting to Kanagaraj's 'emotional' tweet, Kamal Haasan also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent."

He further stated, "Do honest back-breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavours. RKFI will proudly support you as we did this time. Rock on."

The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love.All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on. https://t.co/C01Ek31QyG — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 5, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday, actor Suriya Sivakumar, who appeared in a cameo in Vikram, also thanked 'Anna' (elder brother) Kamal Haasan for making his 'dream come true'. Soon after that, Kamal Haasan replied to his tweet, stating that this was long overdue and asked him to increase that demography.

He wrote, "Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my Thambi, sorry Thambi Sir."

Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi,

This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. 🙂🤗 https://t.co/RfeGUO47vD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 4, 2022

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the work front

On the professional front, Lokesh Kanagaraj will next reunite with his Master hero Vijay for Thalapathy 67. Apart from that, he Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to return to 'LKU' and helm Vikram 3, Kaithi 2, which could star Kamal Haasan, Karthi and Fahadh Faasil pitted against Suriya as dreaded drug lord Rolex.

Image: Twitter/@LokeshKanagaraj