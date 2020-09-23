Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Fan-made Motion Poster Of 'Kamal Haasan 232', Expresses Gratitude

On Tuesday, September 22, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a fan-made motion poster of his forthcoming movie with Kamal Haasan. Sharing the motion poster online, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed gratitude towards the fans. "Thank you fans for this amazing gesture. Happy to present the fan made motion poster of #KamalHaasan232," (sic) wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj. The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Kamal Haasan 232.

Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Kamal Haasan's 232 first look

A few days ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first look of his next film. Tentatively titled Kamal Haasan 232, it stars Kamal Haasan in the lead. Sharing Kamal Haasan 232 first look online, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Aandavarukku Nandri," (sic) which translates to "Thanks to the almighty". Kamal Haasan also shared the first look online, and wrote: "Another journey begins." (sic)

Kamal Haasan 232 marks Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan's first collaboration together. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is working with Lokesh for Master also. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under his production banner.

What's next for Lokesh Kanagaraj on the work front?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of his next, Master. The movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan play the role of professors in the film. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi essays the part of a local goon.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Master was initially supposed to hit the marquee in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release date was pushed indefinitely. The makers are waiting for the theatres to reopen to release the film.

