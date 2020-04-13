Lokesh Kanagaraj Working On The Script Of His Next Film After 'Master'?

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is awaiting the release of his film Master, is reportedly working on the script of his next. The movie produced by Kamal Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International is reported to feature Rajinikanth in the lead role. According to media reports, the post-production work of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master was stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown, which led to the filmmaker starting work on his next film.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kamal Haasan had signed Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next production. According to the reports, the makers of the forthcoming movie were planning to make an official announcement on the Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial after his film with Thalapathy Vijay hits the screens.

However, the release of Master has been pushed to June due to lockdown, hence Lokesh Kanagaraj has started work on the pre-production of the Rajinikanth film. Now, if reports are to go by the makers of the Lokesh Kangarajan's film with Rajinikanth will release an official statement after two months.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing-up for the release of Master. The movie features Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen essaying the role of a professor in the action-thriller.

The movie, pre-dominantly shot in Chennai and the areas surrounding the city, will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Recently, the makers of Master organised an audio launch event in Chennai. The audio launch event was an extravagant affair.

Master star cast at the audio launch event:

