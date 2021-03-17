Lokesh Kanagaraj's Birthday Turns Out To Be A Directors' Party With Legendary Filmmakers

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is popularly known for his movie Master. It was Lokesh Kanagaraj's birthday yesterday on March 16, 2021. On the special occasion, Mani Ratnam was spotted along with other famous directors for the celebration. Lokesh tweeted and thanked them for the same. Take a look at Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter photos with the directors.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's birthday turned out to be a director's party

Directors like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Lingusamy, Gautham Menon, Sasi and Vasantabalan surprised Lokesh with a birthday cake. He shared a picture on his Twitter handle and said that it was his best birthday ever. He thanked them for surprising him. In one of the pictures, Lokesh was seen feeding Mani Ratnam the birthday cake. The pictures made rounds on the internet. Take a look at Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter photos here.

Reactions to Lokesh's Twitter gesture

Fans of these directors retweeted in excitement and even replied to the post. They wished Lokesh on his birthday. A fan wrote that there were too many legends in a single picture. Another user wrote that Lokesh is a part of an elite club now while one fan mentioned that the picture is adorable and they all look like tuition kids who chipped in money for a cake. A fan wrote that Lokesh is just three movies old and he is already hanging out with great directors.

This is such an elite club https://t.co/cSl4hofHE9 — Yuvan Raju (@YuvanRaju001) March 16, 2021

To many legends in a single pic https://t.co/c3G2A8zEsB — Man Without a plan (@Moulu24) March 17, 2021

OMG so cute just hanging out as if they go to the same math tuition and split money for the cake ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º https://t.co/1GxIYCwSNt — exhausted pigeon (@_subiiii_) March 16, 2021

Just 3 movie old but he’s already here. What a growth ðŸ”¥ https://t.co/9hsgWgs50D — â“©â“â“•â“â“˜ (@Mzafni) March 16, 2021

Lokesh's movies such as Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master made him extremely popular as a director. He received the 10th Vijay awards as the Best Debut Director for Maanagaram. His film Kaithi also received several awards. The director is currently working on his upcoming film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Shankar's movies like Gentleman, Indian, Jeans, Kadhalan and Sivaji: The Boss garnered him a huge fan following. He will be seen directing Indian 2 in 2021.

Mani Ratnam who is known for his films like Idaya Kovil, Thalapathi, Geethanjali and Bombay will be seen directing Ponniyin Selvan. Lingusamy is known for his movies like Sandakozhi 2, Anjaan, Vettai and Paiyaa. Director Gautham Menon has three upcoming projects namely Nadhigalile Neeradum Suriyan, Dhruva Natchathiram and Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. He recently directed the first Tamil Netflix original Paava Kadhaigal. On the other hand, Sasi gained popularity for films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Pichaikkaran and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. Vasanthabalan is known for his films like Jail, Kaaviya Thalaivan and Angaadi Theru.