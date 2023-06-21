Lokesh Kanagaraj's Comments On Retirement Worries LCU Fans

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most pormosing directors in Kollywood. In a short span of time, he has delivered some of the biggest hits in the industry and also collaborated with some of the biggest stars. He is currently working on his second collaboration with Vijay, titled Leo. However, Lokesh's recent comments has surprised his fans.

The newsmakers

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for his action films and the unique edge he lends to them. Along with fast-paced action, humour adds a new dimension to his storytelling. So far, he has directed 4 films. Maanagaram (2017) marked his directorial debut. Two of his films in particular -- Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022) -- have stood out and they are part of what fans refer to as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU.

(Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram, which features Kamal Haasan | Image: DirLokesh/Twitter)

This is an endeavour from the director to make an interconnected universe of films with common characters moving in and out of franchises. While Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU is similar to Hollywood style films in its conception, stylistically, they are distinct. Kanagaraj and Vijay’s upcoming film Leo is also said to be a part of the LCU, though it has not been outrightly confirmed by the director as of now. Meanwhile, the talented, young director has worked with the likes of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay, Karthi and more.

His hint towards retirement, however, surprised his fans. Some of them were disappointed with his recent comments on retiring from filmmaking.

Who’s saying what?

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently shared that he has already planned when he will stop making films. The director said that after 10 titles, he will stop making films altogether. This statement is especially shocking as he is still in the early phase of his career as far as direction goes.

(A still from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay | Image: VijayFansPage/Twitter)

Netizens likened this comment from Lokesh to Hollywood director Quinten Tarantino's statements who has often talked about retiring from films after a definite number of titles in his filmography. Social media users also wondered how LCU will shape up after his retirement.

Meanwhile…

Kanagaraj is currently working with Vijay for Leo. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas and Priya Anand among others. It will release in theatres globally on October 19, 2023. He is also rumoured to be collaborating with Rajinikanth on an unannounced film and with Karthi on Kaithi 2.