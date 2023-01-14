Lokesh Kanagraj Reacts To Ajith Kumar's Fan's Death: 'Don't Risk Life For Celebration'

'Master' filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently reacted to the death of actor Ajith Kumar's fan, who died while celebrating the release of the star's new film 'Thunivu'.

During a media interaction, the filmmaker said, “It would be good if fans realize their responsibilities and act accordingly. This is just cinema and there’s no need to lose your life for it. It is only for entertainment and they should watch films happily and go back home responsibly. I believe one needn’t risk life for the sake of celebrations.”

Tamil actors Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar movies clashed at the box office with the release of 'Varisu' and 'Thuvinu' on January 11. While celebrating Thuvinu's release, an Ajith admirer passed away.

Ajith Fan dies after falling from a lorry

19-year-old art college student and part-time food delivery agent, Bharath Kumar passed away while celebrating the release of Ajith Kumar’s 'Thunivu'. The man fell while dancing on a lorry and ruptured his spinal cord which caused his death.

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Thuvinu' also features Manju Warrier, Veera, Ajay, John Kokken, Prem, Bucks, Samuthirakani and Mahanadhi Shankar.

On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj is experiencing great success at work. With the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', he achieved a hit. Haasan played a ghost with a past in the movie. The film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Lokesh is now working on 'Thalapathy 67' with Vijay in the lead role.