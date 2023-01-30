Lokesh Kanagraj, Vijay Reunite For Thalapathy 67; Photo Breaks The Internet

Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj have collaborated once again for the actor's 67th project, tentatively known as 'Thalapathy 67.' The filmmaker, who previously collaborated with the actor on 'Master', took to Twitter to share the news.

Sharing a picture of himself with Vijay, Lokesh wrote, "Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again.

Check out the filmmaker's Tweet below:'

Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again ❤️ 🔥#Thalapathy67 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/4op68OjcPi — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 30, 2023

Lokesh Kanagraj directed Vijay's 2021 film 'Master', which happened to be one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. The actor played the antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, Malvika Mohanan played Vijay's love interest.