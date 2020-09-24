Loose Mada Yogi, NC Aiyappa Grilled By Internal Security Department As Drug Probe Widens

The Internal Security Department (ISD) recently grilled actor Loose Mada and cricketer NC Aiyappa as it widened its drug probe, as per a report published in the Deccan Chronicle. The ISD interrogated Loose and NC, who later issued notices to a few television industry personalities. Loose Mada and NC Aiyappa were interrogated by the Internal Security Department on Monday (September 21) and denied having any links with drugs.

'I shared whatever I knew': Loose Mada

As per a report published in the Indian Express, Loose Mada told reporters that he was questioned for nearly two-and-a-half hours by the police. The actor shared that he was surprised when he received the notice and admitted that he shared whatever he knew with the police. More so, he also denied having any links with actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested earlier.

Besides NC Aiyappa and Loose Mada Yogi, the ISD also summoned two stars from the Kannada television industry namely, Rashmi Chengappa and Nishchitha and interrogated them. ISD had issued notice to television celebrities Abhishek and Geetha Bharathi Bhat to summon themselves. Reportedly, ISD has already questioned 67 people in the case over the last 15 days.

This comes after The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru arrested Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani. The Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil confirmed that the team conducted the search activities at Sanjjanaa’s house, after obtaining a search warrant from the court. The officials also mentioned that Sanjjanaa was kept under a scanner, ever since her friend, realtor Rahul was arrested by the CCB in connection with the drug case. Viren Khanna, too, has been arrested in the drugs case.

Indrajit Lankesh's claims

The alleged drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry came to light when filmmaker and director Indrajit Lankesh was summoned before the Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru, as days earlier, he had claimed that many stars from the Kannada film industry were consuming drugs. Indrajit Lankesh was questioned by the CCB for nearly 5 hours after he chose to go public about the drug situation in the Kannada Film industry. Indrajit Lankesh, who is the brother of the late journalist Gauri Lankesh, mentioned that he has shared some names and documents with the officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

