'Love': Rashmika Mandanna Describes Thalapathy In One Word In AMA Insta Session

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the prominent South Indian actors recently held a fun ask me anything session on social media and answered several fans’ questions about her personal and professional life. One of the fans dropped in a question asking her to describe Thalapathy in one word to which she stated a beautiful word and also added a photo with a heart gesture.

Rashmika Mandanna’s AMA session

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle and interacted with her fans through an Instagram AMA session in which all her fans asked her some fun and quirky questions about her career, life, upcoming movies, etc. One of the fans dropped in a question asking her to describe Thalapathy in one word to which she posted a selfie of her gesturing a half-heart through her hand and wrote ‘Love’. She also added a heart symbol next to it while flaunting her gleeful smile in the photo.

The actor posted this stunning black and white photo of herself a while ago in which she was seen wearing an elegant black dress with a huge pair of diamond earrings. In the caption, she stated how there was something about the black and white pictures. She then added a black and a white coloured heart symbol next to it.

Rashmika Mandanna movies

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen essaying significant roles in Pogaru and Sulthan. She was also seen in the latest music video, Top Tucker alongside artists such as Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Jonita Gandhi and Uchana Amit. Rashmika Mandanna has a bagful of movies that are currently being filmed and are yet to be released on various platforms. She is gearing up for her Telugu movie, Pushpa in which she will be seen acting alongside Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and others. She is also filming for yet another Telugu movie named, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu that is expected to release soon. Rashmika Mandanna will also be making her Hindi debut with the film, Mission Majnu in which she will be featured alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Dear Comrade actor will also be featuring in another Hindi movie, Goodbye being directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie will also showcase some of the other Bollywood stars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sahil Mehta, and others.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

