'Love Story' Event: Chiranjeevi Is All Praises For Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya

At a recent pre-release event for the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starter Love Story, Chiranjeevi had some kind words to say about Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who also attended the event, and the man of the hour, Naga Chaitanya. Love Story is touted to be a romantic drama, which will be helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The Telugu film will be released on September 24.

Chiranjeevi all praises for Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya

At the recent event for the movie Love Story, Chiranjeevi reminisced about the time he crossed paths with Aamir Khan at an airport in Japan. Chiranjeevi mentioned that he admired Khan and expressed his interest in watching the actor's upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be the Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning 1994 film, Forrest Grump. He mentioned that the duo met in Tokyo and used to meet quite often during their shoots at different locations. He also mentioned that he and Khan and mutual admiration for each other and also mentioned that Khan's role in Laal Singh Chaddha will be a very different character for the actor to play. He also thanked the Taare Zameen Par actor for visiting his home town and encouraging the young actors.

Chiranjeevi further went on to speak about Naga Chaitanya and had nothing but heaps of praise for him. He called him a calm and composed young man and said he was a 'cool son' of a 'cool father'. He also mentioned that he looked forward to watching Chaitanya with Aamir Khan share the screen with each other in Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming film will mark Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about his role in the film in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. In the interview, he revealed that Khan personally called him to offer him a role in the film. He shared that Khan told him that he had watched some of his films and believed he would be apt for a role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya's Love Story recently released its trailer, which promised the audience an emotional ride. The trailer featured some dance numbers and undeniable chemistry between the Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film will showcase the trials and tribulations of middle-class youth as they try to look for jobs. Watch the trailer here.

Image: Twitter/@nagachaitanya, @amirkhanactor_insta, PTI