'Love Story': Naga Chaitanya Thanks Aamir, Chiranjeevi For Their Love & Support For Film

After megastar Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan attended the pre-release event of his upcoming film Love Story, actor Naga Chaitanya thanked both the actors on social media for making the event a huge success.

Taking to Twitter, Chaitanya expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Thank you @KChiruTweets sir and Aamir sir for making the #LoveStoryUnplugged event a huge success .. your words have moved us all #LoveStoryFromSep24th." Alongside the post, he shared a bunch of photos from the grand pre-release event that took place on Sunday evening.

Thank you @KChiruTweets sir and Aamir sir for making the #LoveStoryUnplugged event a huge success .. your words have moved us all #LoveStoryFromSep24th pic.twitter.com/YsOXxEJGIH — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 20, 2021

Aamir Khan heaps praise on Naga Chaitanya

During the event, Aamir Khan was all praise for Naga Chaitanya and wished him luck for the film’s success. The actor said he liked the trailer of the film so much that he wanted to be there at the event. He also mentioned his experience working together with Chaitanya in the upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. Calling him a good actor and creative person, he said that working with him was a nice and special experience.

“I am feeling happy to be here for the event of Love Story. A few days back, I watched the trailer of Love Story. I liked it very much and told Chay that I would love to be there at the event. I met Chay first time for Laal Singh Chaddha, and working with him on the sets was a nice and special experience. We work with so many people. Sometimes, we get an opportunity to work with someone who is not only a good actor and a creative person, but they also win our hearts. I wanted to tell his parents that he is so well brought up but then I decided to come here and tell this to his fans too. Almost every day, I and our team miss you, Chay. I am very excited to see Love Story in a theatre on the 24th September. All the very best to the entire team.”

Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The shooting of the film is complete and the release date of the same is not yet announced.

Chiranjeevi says Naga Chaitanya is a balanced person

At the pre-release event of Love Story, Chiranjeevi surprised everyone with his dance moves with Sai Pallavi. Further, he conveyed his best wishes to the team of Love Story and also spoke about Naga Chaitanya. He called him a calm and composed young man and said he was a 'cool son' of a 'cool father'. He also said that he looked forward to watching Chaitanya with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

“I felt happy when Aamir Khan said good things about Naga Chaitanya. Chay is a balanced person who treats success and failure the same. He is very selective and always does films that are fresh. I think Love Story has something new to offer. All the best to Chaitanya and team.”

Naga Chaitanya's Love Story

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is a Telugu film that revolves around a couple who lands in Hyderabad to fulfil their aspirations. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Recently, the makers have released its trailer, which took the audience on an emotional ride. The film is slated to release on September 24.

Watch the trailer here: