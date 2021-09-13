'Love Story' Trailer: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Promise An Emotional, Love-filled Ride

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Love Story has launched its trailer for fans to witness the leading duos' sparkling chemistry as they traverse through a rollercoaster journey. As the film gears up for its big premiere on September 24, 2021, the makers released a two-minute clip showcasing Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) and Mounica (Sai Pallavi) finding their path coupled with eye-catching dance numbers and a barrage of emotions.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, September 13, Naga Chaitanya released the clip and wrote, "So happy to be finally putting this out… Can’t wait to see you all at the theatre’s again!". The film is a romantic drama helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the theatrical release of which has been pushed several times owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love Story releases its trailer

The trailer was revealed at 11:07 am, as per yesterday's announcement and showcases the trials and tribulations of middle-class youth as they try to scour for a job. Sai Pallavi and Naga are caught in this trap, but find solace in each other's company, dancing their way through foot-tapping numbers, with their striking chemistry. Take a look:

The makers also shared the film's trailer and wrote," Few experiences stay with us for a lifetime. One such is #LoveStory.'. Apart from the clip, the movie's singles Saranga Dariya, Ay Pilla, Nee Chitram Choosi and Evo Evo Kavali are also being appreciated by the audience.

The film was supposed to witness a theatrical release on September 10, however, the makers cited "unavoidable circumstances" postponing its release. With its September 10 release, the movie would have clashed with three big masala entertainers like Laabam, Thalavii and Seetimaarr.

More about the romantic drama

Apart from the leading duo. the Sekhar Kammula directorial stars Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. It is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The foot-tapping dance numbers have been curated by Vijay C Kumar and edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh. The movie also marks Pallavi's second venture with Sekhar after collaborating in the 2017's hit rom-com drama, Fidaa, where she was seen opposite Varun Tej.

On the work front, Pallavi's upcoming projects include Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy. Naga Chaitanya has movies like Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Chaitanya makes his Hindi film debut alongside Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Christmas 2021.

(IMAGE- @TARAN_ADARSH/ INSTAGRAM)