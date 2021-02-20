Loved 'Drishyam 2'? Here's A List Of Five Similar Movies To Watch Next

Recently released Drishyam 2 has already caused quite a stir in the audience. Sequel to one of the biggest suspense-thrillers in India (Drishyam), Drishyam 2 is definitely keeping up with the mark set by the franchise. Starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan among others, Drishyam 2 chronicles around the aftermath of Varun's disappearance and showcases the extent to which Georgekutty can go to protect his family. If you loved watching Drishyam 2, here's a list of five more investigation thrillers you should watch next. Take a look.

ALSO READ | What Time Does 'Drishyam 2' Release On Amazon Prime? Know All Details Here

Movies like Drishyam 2

1. Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is one of the best investigation-thrillers of South Indian cinema. Just like Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha's plot also explores the grey space between good and evil and raises an ethical question about a crime being justified if done for the 'right reason'. Starring the iconic duo of R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, this film is a cop-gangster story that will surely leave you surprised.

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam 2': Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Is All Praise For The Mohanlal Starrer

2. Thadam

Thadam is a gripping thriller about a murder investigation of a man with two probable suspects. Both these suspects 'look alike', thereby increasing the complications for the police. Chaos ensues when in a surprising turn of events, a new mystery is unravelled leaving the cops shocked beyond belief. This film is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It features Arun Vijay in a double role.

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam 2' Gets Thumbs Up From Twitterati; Fans Call Mohanlal 'actor Par Excellence'

3. Maayavan

Maayavan chronicles the journey of a cop investigating a few murders that happened under mysterious and strange circumstances. He suspects that a serial killer is at play but when new facts about the killer's pattern are unearthed, the cop must revaluate what is reality and what is fiction. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles and is directed by C V Kumar.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 2 Cast: Know All About The Cast Of This Gripping Crime-drama

4. Abhimanyudu

Much like Drishyam 2's cast, Abhimanyudu's cast has an ensemble of popular actors that include Arjun Sarja, Samantha Akkineni, and more. The story of this film revolves around a retired army officer who starts investigating the theft of his money after he finds it missing from his bank. This film has all the elements such as suspense, drama and action that make it a must-watch investigative thriller.

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam 2' Review: A Well-made Sequel To The Path-breaker 'Drishyam'

5. Forensic

Released in 2020, Forensic is a crime mystery revolving around a forensic expert who sets out to unravel the mystery behind a psychotic killer's murder spree. He uses his medical knowledge and forensic skills to discover the truth behind his murders and to find out his motive as well. The film features Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas, Anwar Shereef, Reba Monica John among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.