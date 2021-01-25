Loved Jayasurya In 'Vellam'? Here Are His Other Performances That You Shouldn't Miss

Actor Jayasurya predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. He has appeared in more than 100 films and has won several awards. He was recently seen in Vellam: The Essential Drink that released on January 22, 2021. Jayasurya in Vellam played the lead role of an alcoholic. The film received positive reviews and has been rated 8.5 on 10 on IMDb. If you loved Jayasurya in Vellam, here’s a list of his other movies that one shouldn’t miss watching.

Also read: If You Loved Kareena-Shahid's 'Jab We Met', Here Are Other Romantic Comedies To Binge On

Jayasurya's films

Sufiyum Sujatayum

Sufiyum Sujatayum is an action romantic drama film. It is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. The film stars Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dev Mohan, and Siddique in the leading roles. The film revolves around Sujata and Sufi who get separated due to their religions. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.4 out of 10.

Hotel California

Hotel California is an action comedy film written by Anoop Menon and directed by Aji John. It stars Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, Saiju Kurup, Shankar, Honey Rose, Maria Roy and Aparna Nair. The story is about a thief and his journey with several confusing situations. The film's IMDb rating is 4.7 out of 10.

Cocktail

Cocktail is directed by Arun Kumar Aravind. The film stars Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Samvrutha Sunil in the lead roles. The film is about a successful architect who leads a happy life with his wife Parvathy and daughter Ammu. Their lives undergo various changes when a stranger asks for a lift in his car. The movie has a 7.2 rating on IMDb.

Iyobinte Pusthakam

Iyobinte Pusthakam is a thriller film directed by Amal Neerad. It stars Fahadh Faasil, Lal and Jayasurya with Isha Sharvani, Padmapriya, Jinu Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose and others. The story is about a soldier who returned home after the war to meet his family. He discovers that his brothers are plotting against his father. It's IMDb rating is 7.7 out of 10.

Anveshanam

Anveshanam is a mystery-thriller drama film directed by Prasobh Vijayan. The film stars Jayasurya, Leona Lishoy, Shruthi Ramachandran, Nandhu, Vijay Babu, Lal Paul and Lena Kumar in the lead roles. The story is about Aravind who learns that something unexpected has happened to his family and rushes out to meet them in the hospital. Later, he finds himself in an unforeseen situation. It's IMDb rating is 6 out of 10.

Also read: If You Loved 'Schitt's Creek', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Quirky Sitcoms To Binge On

Inspector Dawood Ibrahim

Inspector Dawood Ibrahim is an action-comedy thriller film directed by Sajid Yahiya. It stars Jayasurya in the lead role along with Sshivada, Joju George, and Sunil Sukhada. The story is about a police inspector who gets posted in a village with a very low crime rate. Later, he plans to obtain a transfer with the help of local thugs, but his plan backfires. The IMDb rating of the films stands at 4.6 out of 10.

D Company

D Company is an action-thriller gangster drama film. The cast includes Jayasurya Marudu, Anoop Menon, Unni Mukundan, Fahad Fazil and Asif Ali. The film is about an anthology of three stories which portray various shades and motives of violence through different characters that are dissimilar. The movie has an IMDb rating of 4.6 out of 10.

Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram is an action-thriller drama film directed by Rajesh Mohan. The film stars Jayasurya, Swathi Reddy, Sabumon Abdusamad, Vijay Babu, Sudev Nair and more. The film is about a man who tries to lead a peaceful life and forget his criminal past. However, he gets dragged back into the web of crime due to an incident in his hometown. The movie's IMDb rating stands at 5 out of 10.

Also read: If You Loved 'The Great Indian Kitchen', Here Are Similar Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

Kumbasaram: The Confession

Kumbasaram: The Confession is a thriller film written and directed by Aneesh Anwar. It stars Jayasurya, Honey Rose, Vineeth and Priyanka. The story is about a couple whose life takes a drastic turn after their child is diagnosed with cancer. It's rating is 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Seconds

Seconds is a Malayalam mystery-thriller film directed by Aneesh Upasana. The film stars Jayasurya, Aparna Nair, Vinay Forrt, Ajay Nataraj, Ambika Mohan, Riyaz Khan, Anusree Nair, Salim Kumar and others. The story is about a murder that occurs in the elevator of a city apartment. Seconds has 5.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

Also read: If You Loved 'Fate: The Winx Saga', Here Are Other Supernatural Thrillers To Binge On

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.