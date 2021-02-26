Loved 'Prema Pipasi'? Here's A List Of Other Tamil Rom-coms For You To Binge-watch

Murali Ramaswamy’s 2020 release, Prema Pipasi is a Tamil language romance-comedy-drama, which is bankrolled by PS Ramakrishna under SS Art Productions. The film features GPS, Suman, Kapilakshi Malhotra in the lead roles. Prema Pipasi cast also includes Adnan Javid Khan in the supporting role. The plot of the film revolves around a man who cheats and sleeps with several women in order to find his true love and its aftermath when he meets his ex-girlfriend. If you enjoyed watching these films, here’s a watchlist of Tamil romance comedy movies like Prema Pipasi.

Movies like Prema Pipasi

Oh My Kadavule

Penned and helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is a romance fantasy drama that features Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles. It also stars Sha Ra and MS Bhaskar in the supporting roles. Released in 2020, the film received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences for its innovative plot and great performances by its cast.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Penned and helmed by Desingh Periyasamy, the film is a romance heist comedy-drama that features Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian in the lead roles. The film was also dubbed in Telugu, titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film garnered a positive response and became a box-office hit.

Sixer

The romance comedy-drama is penned and helmed by Chachi, which also marked his directorial debut. It stars Vaibhav and Palak Lalwani in the lead roles, while Sathish and Radha Ravi played the supporting characters. Released in 2019, the film was a box-office hit. The plot revolves around a person with night blindness and his difficulties in routine and love life.

100% Kadhal

Helmed by Chandramouli, the film was released in 2019. It stars GV Prakash Kumar and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. It is a remake of Telugu flick titled 100% Love, which released in 2011. Even though the film didn’t do well at the box-office, it was praised by its viewers for its good performance.

Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum

Released in 2016, the rom-com film is penned and helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy. It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. The film was a remake of 2010’s Korean flick titled My Dear Desperado. The film was simultaneously remade in Hindi language with the title Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story in the year 2013.

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

Helmed by debutant Balaji Mohan, the film is based on a short film with the same title. It features Siddharth and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The film was shot in two languages, Tamil and Telugu, with the latter titled Love Failure. Released in 2012, the film went on to become critically acclaimed and was declared a super hit at the box-office.

