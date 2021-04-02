Loved Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'? Watch More Classic Movies Of Dadasaheb Phalke Winner

Rajinikanth, who made his debut with 1975’s Tamil flick, Apoorva Raagangal, was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his extraordinary contribution to the Indian Cinema. Many stars reacted to Rajinikanth's Dadasaheb Phalke Award news on their respective social media handles. The actor, who is best known for his unique dialogues and as well as unmatchable action, has appeared in numerous hit films. The list of popular Rajinikanth’s movies includes Katha Sangama, Aval Ouru Thodar Kathai, Baalu Jenu, Chilakamma Cheppindi and many more. The 70-year-old actor was last seen in 2020’s Darbar.

Darbar is a Tamil action-thriller drama that is helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film features Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. In the film, Rajinikanth played the role of a police officer after 27 years. The last police officer’s role he played was in 1992’s Pandiyan. If you loved watching Rajinikanth's Darbar, here we have got you a list of these classic movies of the award-winning actor.

Films like Rajinikanth's Darbar

Petta

2019’s release, Petta is an action drama which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Megha Akash and Malavika Mohanan in essential roles. The film is dubbed in two languages- Hindi and Telugu. It received mixed reviews from the critics but was a commercial success at the box office.

Kabali

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kabali is an action-crime drama released in 2016. It features Rajinikanth in the titular role, along with Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh and John Vijay in the supporting roles. The plot revolves around an aged gangster who goes to seek revenge and find his wife and daughter, once freed from prison.

Sivaji: The Boss

2007’s Sivaji: The Boss is helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by AVM Productions. It stars Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran with Suman, Vivek, Manivannan and Raghuvaran in pivotal roles. The music is composed by AR Rahman. The film received a positive response from the critics as well as it emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Arunachalam

Helmed by Sundar C and penned by Crazy Mohan, the 1997’s action drama also features Soundarya and Rambha in the lead roles, with Jaishankar and Ravichandran in essential roles. The film is loosely based on the 1902’s novel titled, Brewster’s Millions by author George Barr McCutcheon. It received a positive response from the critics and garnered three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Baashha

1995’s Baashha is penned and helmed by Suresh Krissna. Alongside Rajinikanth, it also features Nagma, Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Devan, Shashi Kumar and Vijayakumar in essential roles. The film is remade in several languages and it garnered a positive response from the critics. It also is one of the most successful films in the career of Rajinikanth.