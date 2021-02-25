Loved 'Red' Telugu Movie? Here Are More Crime Thrillers Including 'HIT', 'Pokiri' & Others

Kishore Tirumala’s 2021 release, Red Telugu movie is an action thriller drama, which features Ram Pothineni along with Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. It a remake of 2019’s Tamil flick titled, Thadam. The film was released on January 14 on Netflix, after being delayed from its initial release last year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot of the film revolves around a murder investigation that involves a civil engineer and his lookalike as prime suspects.

Red movie's cast also includes Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali and others in the supporting roles. Even though the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it was well-received by the audience. If you enjoyed watching this film, here’s a list of the best Telugu crime thrillers you must watch.

List of best Telugu crime thrillers

HIT: The First Case

Released in 2020, HIT: The First Case is a mystery-thriller drama helmed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu. Bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni, the film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. It garnered a positive response from the critics as well the audience and was a profitable venture at the box-office.

Bluff Master

Gopi Ganesh Pattabi’s 2018 release features Satyadev Kancharana and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles, while Brahmaji can be seen in the supporting role. Bankrolled by Ramesh Pillai, the film is a remake of 2014’s Tamil flick, Sathuranga Vettai. The heist comedy-thriller drama garnered positive reviews and had limited theatrical release with its digital release as well.

Rakhta Charitra 1 & 2

Rakta Charitra is a political action thriller based on the life journey of Paritala Ravindra. Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and penned by Prashant Pandey, it features Vivek Oberoi, Sudeep, Shatrughan Sinha and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, while Suriya and Priyamani can be seen in the essential roles. The film marks Suriya’s Telugu debut and was a multilingual film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kshana Kshanam

Released in 1991, the film is a road-thriller drama. Starring Venkatesh and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, the film also has late actor Sridevi. It is one of the highest-rated Telugu dramas on the Internet Movie Database.

Pokiri

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is an action-thriller drama that features Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nassar and Sayaji Shinde can be seen in the essential roles. Bankrolled by Vaishno Academy and Indira Productions, the film received positive reviews from the critics as well the audience.

Image Source: A still from Red/ Bluff Master/ Pokiri

