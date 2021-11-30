Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Dies Due To Lung Cancer; Celebs Mourn His Demise

Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry breathed his last on Tuesday, November 30 after being admitted to the hospital on November 24 with pneumonia and spending time in the ICU. He passed away due to lung cancer-related complications at the age of 66. Several actors and celebrities mourned the loss of the well-renowned Telugu lyricist on social media.

South stars mourn loss of Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Chiranjeevi headed to Twitter and shared a post in which he included a picture of himself with the late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. The two appeared to be smiling from ear to ear in the picture and the actor mentioned he will be missed forever.

Hailing Sastry for his literature, Nani also posted a picture of himself and the late lyricist hugging each other. He wrote, "His words, his songs, and his magic will live forever." Nani concluded his tweet by calling him 'teacher' and big him goodbye. Prakash Raj also penned down a condolence message online and called his death an 'unbearable loss'. He wrote, "Thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI."

His words, his songs and his magic will live forever.

ఆయన సాహిత్యం లోని సిరివెన్నెల మన మనసుల మీద ఎప్పటికీ అలానే వుంటుంది.

వీడుకోలు గురువు గారూ..🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/YWOxLvsebj — Nani (@NameisNani) November 30, 2021

జగమంత కుటుంబం మీది

మీరు లేక

ఏకాకి జీవితం మాది...🙏. Unbearable loss thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning in to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI #SirivennelaSitaramasastry garu #RIP pic.twitter.com/JucPDYiVTa — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 30, 2021

Venkatesh Daggubati also took to Twitter and was 'Disheartened' to hear about the unfortunate news of Sastry's passing. He offered his condolences to the lyricist's family in his recent tweet. The tweet read, "Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace." The actor's production house, Suresh Productions also put out a tweet on the sad occasion and mentioned they were 'shocked and pained' by the news. Calling it an 'irrevocable loss' they mentioned he would always be remembered through his work.

Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 30, 2021

Shocked and pained at the passing of the legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. An irrevocable loss indeed. He'll always be remembered through your contributions to Telugu cinema. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/REDpX8tmbp — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) November 30, 2021

Actor Siddharth also penned down an emotional note as he thanked the late legend for teaching him how to read Telugu when he was learning the language for his first film. Calling him a 'legendary mind' he wrote, "I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu."

I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o86PPMIc8q — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 30, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@nani, @kchirutweets)