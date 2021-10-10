MAA Elections: Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & More Step Out To Cast Their Vote

The voting for Movie Artistes Association (MAA) at Jubilee Hills has commenced at a great pace with several Tollywood stars stepping out to cast their vote. The voting for the association began at 8 am on Sunday. Stars including the likes of Jana Sena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Mohan Babu, and more were spotted arriving at the booth in Jubilee Hills to cast their vote. The 900-plus member organisation will today elect its president and other key members for the Telugu film industry's highest body after weeks of intense drama and lobbying.

During his interaction with the media after casting his vote, actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan told the media that it is the first time in all these years, that the association is facing a tough battle to pick its president. He also opined that personal allegations and accusations made from opposite panels would not create a rift in the Telugu film industry. “Artistes should set an example for young and aspiring actors who wish to join the film industry. Everything should have been solved amicably. It has always been a unanimous election, this year’s election has been tough,” he added while telling the media during the interaction.

MAA elections, here's a peep into the stars who were spotted at the polling booth

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, other stars including Ram Charan, actor Rajiv Kanakala and his wife Suma, Posani Krishna Murali, Lakshmi Manchu, and Sivaji Raja were among the artists who voted at the voting booth in Jubilee Hills. Both Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj are head-to-head for the president post of Movie Artistes Association. ManyTollywood icons like Balakrishna, Nithya Menen, Genelia, and others have turned up so far to cast their votes. According to media reports, the new office bearers, including the president for Telugu cinema’s apex body, will be elected on October 10.

Vishnu Manchu took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with Prakash Raj from the piling booth and wrote, “One for all of you.” Apart from this, he even shared a picture with Genelia D ‘Souza who was also present to cast the vote. Vishnu had kick-started his bid for the MAA president post in June by politicking around his identity. He had issued a statement on Twitter while informing about ‘filing the nomination.’

నా MAA కుటుంబానికి 🙏.To my MAA family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1TDa3f8lYA — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 27, 2021

IMAGE: Instagram/@Indianclicks/Mahender_PSPK