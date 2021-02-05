Maadhavi Latha Files Cyberbullying Complaint With Cyberabad Police Station

Maadhavi Latha, the former Telegu starlet who has been a part of films like Snehithuda, Madurai Manikkuravan and Nachavule, to name a few, has lodged an FIR with the officials at the Cyberabad police station. As per a report on Tollywood.net, Maadhavi Latha's social media bullying complaint states that a handful of yet-to-be-named social media users have been leaving defamatory comments on her social media posts. The report even states that she met up with the Cyberabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar in order to file the complaint against the social media trolls.

Maadhavi Latha on trolls:

The very same report quoted Maadhavi sharing that a lot of people have been posting morphed pictures of her that show her in a negative light on social media. These users, who the actor believes are her political adversaries, are trying to suppress her voice by targeting her because she spoke about issues like attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to the same, the 32-year-old star, who joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2018, has shared that ever since she has stepped foot into the realm of politics, people have been constantly making ceaseless personal attacks on her.

The report also stated that the reason behind her filing a complaint now is because she cannot deal with the mental agony that comes with being attacked in such a way anymore. The final parts of the report saw her alleging that some people have also given her death threats and if absolutely necessary, she will approach the relevant authorities for a gun license as well. More details on the same will be revealed as and when they are made available by relevant authorities.

About Maadhavi Latha:

Maadhavi Latha made her feature film debut in the year 2007 with the Tanish-starrer Nachavule. Months later, she was seen playing an important part in the Mahesh Babu-starrer Athidhi. Throughout the course of her eight-year-long career, the actor went on to play characters that established her as a talent to look out for. Three years post her retirement from films, she was seen joining the Bhartiya Janata Party.

