Maala Parvathi Steps Down From AMMA To Protest Inaction Against Rape Accused Vijay Babu

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu stepped down from his position as an executive member of the artists' body, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) post being accused of rape and sexual assault. Now, as per Indian Express, actor Maala Parvathi has also resigned from the internal complaints committee of the organisation to protest inaction against Vijay Babu over the assault complaint and revealing the name of the survivor via FB Live.

The Ernakulam South Police registered the case against Vijay Babu on April 22 after a woman alleged that she has been sexually exploited by the actor. Following suit, Vijay Babu took to Facebook to claim that he was the 'victim' in the case. As translated by ANI, the Malayalam actor-producer stated that he isn't afraid of anything as he hasn't committed any crime. Moreover, Vijay Babu identified the complainant in the live session revealing that he knows the woman since 2018.

Maala Parvathi resigns from AMMA

AMMA has previously submitted a report, seeking action against Vijay Babu. However, the Malayalam-actor producer stepped down from the organisation on his own accord. Actor Maala Parvathi reportedly condemned the organisation for not ousting Vijay Babu as a disciplinary measure. According to her, the organisation's decision did not serve the right message to society.

As per Indian Express, Maala Parvathi told the reporters that it was difficult for her to accept the press release by AMMA. She stated, “the message given by AMMA to society doesn’t seem right. ICC is an autonomous body. It’s not under the executive committee. It is difficult to accept the press release by AMMA as a member of ICC".

Reportedly, Parvathi's resignation also protests against Vijay Babu's move for revealing the name of the survivor publicly when it is against the law of the Indian government. She added, “ICC is also there to recommend sensitive policy formation to make sure the association is gender-sensitive and has zero tolerance towards sexual assaulters. So we don’t need to get an official complaint”.

The official statement of AMMA, released by general secretary Edavela Babu on Vijay Babu's resignation reads, "Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organisation of which he is an executive committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved," as per ANI.

Image: Instagram/@maala.parvathi