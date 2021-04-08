Maalavika Sundar Raises Her Voice Against Abusive Cyberstalker; Fans Come Out In Support

Maalavika Sundar is a popular Telugu playback singer who rose to fame after her stint on the Super Singer reality show on Vijay TV. Recently, the singer took to Instagram and revealed that she had been receiving many abusive messages on social media which made her extremely upset. She uploaded an Instagram video addressing the issue of her cyber-stalker. She also encouraged other women and men facing cyberstalking to come forward.

Maalavika Sundar exposes her cyber-stalker

Maalavika Sundar took to her Instagram live to talk about cyberstalking. She mentioned that an Instagram user kept asking her insensitive questions. She also shared the screenshots of the same on her Instagram story. The person called her "Akka" which means sister and sent her intimate unambiguous messages. Maalavika was extremely upset with this behaviour and mentioned that almost every woman could relate to this. Take a look at Maalavika Sundar's Instagram video here.

The singer also stated that the incident did not bother her as much as it did the first time when she had become anxious and had started breathing heavily. She added that everyone is surrounded by negativity in their lives and asked, "Why does one want to create more negative energies for others on social media." She encouraged her followers to raise their voice against such abuses.

Reactions to Maalavika Sundar's Instagram video

Several followers mentioned that this was needed to be spoken about. They appreciated Maalavika for raising her voice and taking a stand against such abuses. They also wrote, "More power to you" for not ignoring them and taking a step against the cyberstalker. Followers also spoke about their experience with fake accounts that bothered them. Take a look at some of the comments on Maalavika Sundar's Instagram video.

Image source: Maalavika Sundar's Instagram

What is cyberstalking?

Cyberstalking is the constant use of social media to harass or stalk an individual. It may include false accusations, cyberbullying, defamation, sending inappropriate pictures to scare an individual and a lot more. Cyberstalking is a criminal offence in India and such cases are dealt with under the Information technology act 2000 and the criminal law (Amendment) act 2013.

Promo Image source: Maalavika Sundar's Instagram

