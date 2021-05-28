'Maamanithan': Vijay Sethupathi Unveils Second Single, Fans Say 'it's Tempting To Mind'

Vijay Sethupathi recently gave fans a sneak peek into his upcoming film, Maamanithan's music album. On May 28, the actor took to his Instagram handle and announced that the film's second single is released on YouTube on Friday. Titled Ye Rasa, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the poster featuring him. The sound score of Maamanithan's music album has been created by Ilaiyraja and Yuvan. It marks their first collaboration.

As seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram post, the actor stunned in a white hoodie and sported white pants. He posed amid nature, beside a river. Sharing Ye Rasa’s poster image, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Ye Rasa - Second Single from #MaaManidhan. Maestro #Ilaiyaraja & Young Maestro @itsyuvan musical” as a part of his caption. Earlier this year, the first track of the film Thattiputta was released on YouTube.

Maamanithan's music album new release, Ye Rasa

Maamanithan's music album first single, Thattiputta

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Melodious song n location", while another added, "ஏ ராசா மனதிற்கு இதமாய் தெம்பூட்டுகிறான்" (Ye Rasa It is so tempting to the mind). A fan comment read as "Thalaivaa 🔥❤️ wonderful song stolen the heart". Another fan commented, "Song vera level feeling rasa" (Song is another level of feeling rasa). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into upcoming Vijay Sethupathi movies

Maamanithan is an upcoming Tamil drama film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead roles. Helmed and written by Seenu Ramasamy, the film is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions. This drama ensemble is Vijay Sethupati's third collaboration with Yuvan Shankar Raja and Seenu Ramasamy after Idam Porul Yaeval and Dharma Durai. This is the first time Ilaiyraja and Yuvan are scoring music together. The film will also feature K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Jewel Mary, Anikha, and Saravana Sakthi. Vijay was part of the cast ensemble of films like Viduthalai, Annabelle Subramaniam, Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks and others.

