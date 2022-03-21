'Maamanithan': Vijay Sethupathi's Much-awaited Film Gets May 2022 Release

Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Maamanithan, and the makers of the movie took to social media to announce its release date on Monday. After facing several delays in release, the upcoming film will hit the big screens on May 6, 2022. The makers also shared a new poster of the film as they made the announcement on social media.

Maamanithan release date

Known for his hit projects including Master, Laabam, Super Deluxe, Annabelle Sethupathi, etc. Vijay Sethupathi is now all set for the release of his next film. The Tamil drama will be helmed by Seenu Ramasamy and will also star Gayathrie, Guru Somasundaram and others in pivotal roles. The makers took to social media to share an all-new poster of the film as they announced that it will hit the big screens on May 6, 2022.

Maamanithan songs

The makers of the film earlier released the song Ye Rasa from the film, which won the hearts of fans. Crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song came into being as the singer went through a process of 'thoughtful reflection' during the COVID pandemic. The description of the song mentioned the song was a, "soulful melody that he composed during his thoughtful reflection about life being locked down during the covid crisis." It further read, "The music accompanied by motivating lyrics takes the listener through a remarkable experience as Yuvan’s voice takes over your mind."

Vijay Sethupathi films

Apart from Maamanithan, the actor will soon be seen with Bollywood's fan-favourite, Katrina Kaif in an upcoming film titled Merry Christmas. The film will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan and s touted to be a thriller. According to a recent report by Mid-day, the cast and crew of the film took a break for Holi and resumed shooting on March 19. The shot is reportedly taking place at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai and the cast is in the middle of a 45-day shoot schedule. Katrina had earlier announced the film and mentioned she had always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan and called it an 'honor' to be able to work with him. She also mentioned she was 'super excited' to be joining hands with Vijay Sethupathi and fans can't wait to see the duo on screen together.

