'Maamannan': Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, A R Rahman Join Hands For Mari Selvaraj’s Next

Actors Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu will be joining hands for director Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming movie titled, Maamannan. Suresh took to her social media handles and also unveiled the first poster of the movie. The film will be bankrolled by actor Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house Red Giant Movies, Stalin will also play a pivotal role in the film. The musical score of the film will be handled by A R Rahman.

Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil to star in 'Maamannan'

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Karnan fame director Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming Tamil film titled Maamannan, the makers made the announcement on Friday. The movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is backing the project via his production house Red Giant Movies.

Keerthy Suresh took to her social media handles and shared her excitement as she wrote, "I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mariselvaraj84 sir, Namma @udhay_stalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil , the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary #IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir once again."

The official social media handles of the production house announced the film and shared pictures from the first day of filming with Keerthy Suresh. Sharing the photos they wrote, "Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth."

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Malayankunju. The film is based on a real landslide that took place in the high ranges of Kerala, which resulted in many people losing their lives. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Vikram alongside Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh will be seen with Mahesh Babu in the action comedy film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She is also set to star in movies like Saani Kaayidham, Bhola Shankar and Vaashi. Her recent big-screen outing Good Luck Sakhi with Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu was released in January and received mixed reviews from critics.

